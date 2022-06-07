A number of excited soldiers have been seen in a very interesting video showing how good they are on the dance floor

The soldiers gathered under a tree, sang and danced merrily as if they won a battle, attracting social media attention

The peculiar dance moves are said to originate from Botswana and many social media users cannot get enough of it

A viral video has shown plenty of male soldiers who gathered to sing and dance while wearing their full military regalia.

The interesting dance steps performed by the soldiers are said to originate from Botswana and it has got social media users asking for more.

The soldiers danced merrily as if they have won a battle. Photo credit: @Leera2Ndlovu.

Source: Twitter

Showing off military energy on the dance floor

The talented and energetic soldiers sang merrily, shook their bodies and even stamped their feet on the hard ground.

It was not immediately clear if the soldiers won a battle or if they were celebrating something, but it was a fun moment.

The video was shared on Twitter by @Leera2Ndlovu who was comparing it toa Rwandan dance called intore. Dance lovers who saw the video expressed how much they loved the energy of the miltary men.

Watch the video below:

