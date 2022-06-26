A video has surfaced on social media which captures Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie meeting his grandson from Yul

In the video, the proud grandfather is seen playing with the little boy whom Yul had with his second wife, Judy Austin

Several Nigerians on social media have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the meeting

Yul Edochie may have lost the love of many people but his youngest son, Star Dike Yul, is steadily winning the hearts of many - including his grandfather, Pete Edochie.

Internet users have reacted to the video. Credit: Yul Edochie, Gossipmilltv, Judy Austin

Source: Instagram

A video of the Nollywood veteran was posted on Instagram by @gossipmilltv which captured the moment he was seen meeting with little Star.

In the video, the grandfather and grandson can be seen together before the little boy moves to play with a small table in front of them as voices in the background can be heard.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video

The video has sparked reactions on social media amongst internet users. Many people applauded the meeting as they believed the little boy could not be blamed for the wrongdoing of his parents.

Check out some reactions below:

officialchealin

"Some people will still come here to type insensitive comments...... The baby has done nothing wrong and it's his right to receive his grandfather's blessings and that's on period!"

kallmestayfahn:

"Sins of the father shouldn’t be passed to the children."

oyiokewow:

"Family is family no matter what."

hrh_crownking:

"Obviously he can't reject the baby, bcoz this child did nothing wrong coming to earth."

deborah.hounton:

"Make her throwaway his grandsons before? As long its still his blood even if he is angry at the father he cannot and never transfer to his grandson."

choqlate.papi:

"Its his grand Child regardless"

iam_adamazi:

"Blood is Blood "

