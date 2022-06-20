Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has offered to assist little children who lost their mother to the recent church attack in Owo

In a sad video, the children broke down in tears as they narrated how their mother was killed six years after their dad's death

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere in a tweet, asked for the details of the young children while promising to relocate them to Port Harcourt

Founder of Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has requested for the details of some little children who lamented bitterly over the demise of their mother.

Their late mother identified simply as Oluchi unfortunately lost her life to the recent attack in a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Following the demise of their mother, the heartbroken children cried out in a video, reiterating how life has been hard for them even before the death of their mother.

Pastor to help orphans who lost mum to Owo attack Photo Credit: ApostleGiftChinyere

Source: Twitter

The eldest child while in tears disclosed that their father died in 2016 and since then, their mother has been hustling alone and selling provisions to take care of them.

Apostle Chibuzor offers help to orphans

Reacting to the sad situation of the kids, apostle Chibuzor Chinyere in his recent tweet, offered to relocate them to Port Harcourt and make their lives better.

He appealed to people who are in contact with the children to link him up with them.

In his words:

"The story about these kids that lost their mom in the OWO attack in Ondo is soo disheartening.

If you know how I can reach them please contact me so I can relocate them immediately to port Harcourt. I want to help them."

Source: Legit.ng