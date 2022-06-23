A hilarious video which recently emerged has shown a Nigerian lady screaming so loud after entering a rollercoaster

In the first part of the video, the lady was heard appealing to another lady by her side to promise her that nothing bad would happen

As soon as the roller coaster began to spin, the lady screamed at the top of her voice and begged the operators to stop the ride

A viral video has captured the moment a Nigerian lady got extremely scared during a roller coaster ride.

In the video making the rounds online, the lady was first seen begging everyone present to take it easy on her. She also turned to the lady by her side who promised that the ride would be fun.

However, as soon as the roller coaster ride began, the lady couldn't control herself anymore and she began to shout at the top of her voice.

Lady screams loudly during roller coaster ride Photo Credit: @brcworldwide

In a video shared by @brcworldwide, she begged the operators to stop the ride; a request which they initially refused to accept as the rollercoaster kept on spinning.

After much pleas, the operators decided to pay heed to her request and they subsequently stopped the ride.

Mixed reactions trail the video

Reacting to the video, some people claimed that the lady acted too scared while others noted that they were also very scared after entering a roller coaster.

Boluwatife said:

"I no trust 9ja own sha. Na that time you go hear say them forget to lock the bolt well."

Mz Sommy wrote:

"Low-key I cannot do this. My heart will just skip."

Ijhobar Eric reacted:

"Kai girls wey dey fear like this dey always weak my soul too much."

Omotolani wrote:

"Haaa see finish. Why be say na only Ibadan una dey use mock everybody."

Oma Nduka commented:

"She no even commot her wig hold am for hand. She never start be that o."

Shop with Anny said:

"Nobody forced you to enter na. Why you dey shout werey."

Sandra Ijeoma added:

"Omo me I fear the first day I enter this thing. I no go lie."

Hilarious video shows cute lady screaming in a rollercoaster as wind blows her wig away, stirs reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a funny video has emerged on social media in which a young lady could be seen riding a rollercoaster and losing her wig in the process.

In the video that was shared on LinkedIn by Emmy Williams, the young lady was anxious before the rollercoaster took off.

As the rollercoaster ascended into the air, the lady began to scream. As if getting upset with the lady's scream, the wind removed the latter's wig from her head and flew away with it. The lady could be seen putting her hand on her head and screaming "My wig".

