An okada man, Tosin, who returned a mobile phone and refused monetary reward has been honoured in a greater measure

The phone owner, Hajj-Saheed Omo-Iya Kunmi, raised the sum of N50,000 from people and took it to Tosin's church during service

Saheed was given the opportunity to speak to the church members about Tosin and presented the money to him publicly

A Nigerian man, Tosin, who drives an okada to make a living has been rewarded for his honesty. What amazed people was that he earlier rejected a monetary offer.

In an earlier report, a young man, Hajj-Saheed Omo-Iya Kunmi, narrated how after misplacing his mobile phone, he became confused about how to get it back.

Tosin was honoured in front of his church members. Photo source: Hajj-Saheed Omo-Iya Kunmi

Source: Facebook

Tosin only wanted prayers

After several calls to the mobile phone, Tosin picked it up and promised to bring it to Saheed. The bike man fulfilled his promise and only asked that the owner keeps praying for him as a way of appreciation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

On Sunday, June 19, Saheed went to Tosin's church after he had raised some more money for him. He used the visit to speak about the man to the congregation.

Tosin rewarded publicly

He said:

"May almighty God bless Tosin and grant his desires! May he live long to fulfill his destiny. Special thanks to all my friends at home and abroad who donated to the cause. You made putting smile on someone's face today a possibility. Thank you all!!!"

The man also thanked New Life Baptist Church, Sabo, for allowing him and his friends to address the congregation.

Below are some of the reactions:

Obafolahan Yoosuph Yobas said:

"You never fail me for once Hajj-Saheed Omo-Iya Kunmi. May Almighty Allah continue guide your way."

Femi Badmus II said:

"I love this. Thank you for putting this together. God bless Mr Tosin, God bless you sir, God bless everyone involved in this."

Odeyemi Olayinka Omowole said:

"This is beautiful... Whatsoever u do to the least of my brothers...that you do unto me. Thanks God bless your team."

Olorunkosebi Oluwakemi Lolu said:

"Thanks for coming to our church oooooo. God bless you sir. And God bless our dear brother Tosin for representing Christ well, his good character made me to sing that song when you are about leaving. God keep blessing u sir."

Another Nigerian man returned money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian driver, Emmanuel Christoper, was praised online for his utmost honesty in returning valuables a passenger left in his car in Abuja.

A woman known as Lara Wise who narrated his act of kindness on Facebook revealed that the man is a choir member in her church and he is a very committed person.

According to her, after Emmanuel dropped a female passenger in the federal capital, he soon realised she left behind a fat wallet in the back seat.

Source: Legit.ng