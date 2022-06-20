A kind Nigerian man has in a video given a poor stranger the sum of N50,000 someone sent to him

The donation came days after the man made a clip of when he met and surprised the stranger with N5,000 for food

Many Nigerian TikTok users who watched the video prayed for him and wished the giver well for blessing the stranger

A very kind Nigerian man with the handle @mrsucessguy on TikTok has made the life of a poor man he saw by the roadside better.

Recall that the kind man became emotional when he saw the poor stranger working a menial job for the sum of N50.

Many people praised for the young for his godly act. Photo source: TikTok/@mrsuccessguy

Do good and film it

He gave the man the sum of N5000 and told him to use it for food. As a response to a person who said he was doing it for show, he uploaded a new video.

In the clip, he presented the sum of N50,000 to the poor man, telling him to change his outfit and look clean.

@mrsuccessguy told the commenter the video he earlier did helped as it was what brought the N50,000 donation.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

sootosooto reacted:

"You really did well my brother, please make sure you make video any time you help someone, so that you will encourage others to do good."

Ewa tomilola said:

"thanks so much my beloved brother, may Almighty Allah bless you."

TIKTOK LIVE DELEGATE said:

"You’ll not see abundance in your life? Ah.. baba don curse ooo."

olamilekan said:

"May God continue to Bless you."

Islamiyat oluwaseyi said:

"You’re doing well bro more blessings."

Daniel Abraham Olamide said:

"good will continue to strengthen your efforts."

Kids pick money at party

Meanwhile, Legi.ng earlier reported that a video shared by Ogori Harrison on his TikTok page showed the moment he met three kids who had just picked some naira notes at some open party.

He took his time to ask each of them what they would be using the money they got for. The first kid said that he would use his sum to get some school materials.

Another one who was able to pick N2,700 revealed that he will give his mother the money so that she gets some garri in the house in case there is none at home.

