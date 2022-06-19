A young man has put big smiles on a stranger's face when he saw him labouring on a menial job for little pay

The man called the worker, asked him how much he will be paid for the job, and gave him N5000 for food

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video showered prayers on the young man for the love he showed

A young Nigerian man with the handle @mrsuccessguy has in a TikTok video shown how a man was working hard for little money.

In a clip that has gone viral, the man could be seen packing corn husks from a big pile on the floor into a truck.

The beneficiary could not stop prayer after getting the N5000. Photo source: TikTok/@mrsuccessguy

He blessed the stranger

Without proper sanitary measures, the man used his bare hands for the task. As he was doing so from afar, the TikToker pitied him.

He called the hard worker and asked him how much he gets from doing such a job, the man said N50.

The kind stranger gave him N5000 to get food. The worker prayed for him, saying God will bless all his endeavours.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adebayo Stephen A Ol said:

"I know this man, he is very hardworking and enduring. This is Osiele market in Abeokuta Ogun states."

toluwaniose said:

"this Nigeria hard for people way they inside. God bless deos that they give homeless."

Ola Mhi247 said:

"May almighty reward you abundantly."

Bayor said:

"this is the kind of things we want in Nigeria....doing good to others cost nothing....God bless you my brother."

Kingsleyjay said:

"good bless you more. that is wat our government can not do.bad government."

Nelson said:

"Nice one. May God replenish your pocket."

user4726589422959 said:

"may Almighty God, continue to bless you my brother."

