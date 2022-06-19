I Collect N50 for the Job: Man Says, Stranger Shows Pity, Gives Him N5k for Food in Viral Video
- A young man has put big smiles on a stranger's face when he saw him labouring on a menial job for little pay
- The man called the worker, asked him how much he will be paid for the job, and gave him N5000 for food
- Many Nigerians who reacted to the video showered prayers on the young man for the love he showed
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
A young Nigerian man with the handle @mrsuccessguy has in a TikTok video shown how a man was working hard for little money.
In a clip that has gone viral, the man could be seen packing corn husks from a big pile on the floor into a truck.
He blessed the stranger
Without proper sanitary measures, the man used his bare hands for the task. As he was doing so from afar, the TikToker pitied him.
Remember 3 kids who picked money at party & wanted to give their mums? Man buys books, food for them in video
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
He called the hard worker and asked him how much he gets from doing such a job, the man said N50.
The kind stranger gave him N5000 to get food. The worker prayed for him, saying God will bless all his endeavours.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Adebayo Stephen A Ol said:
"I know this man, he is very hardworking and enduring. This is Osiele market in Abeokuta Ogun states."
toluwaniose said:
"this Nigeria hard for people way they inside. God bless deos that they give homeless."
Ola Mhi247 said:
"May almighty reward you abundantly."
Bayor said:
"this is the kind of things we want in Nigeria....doing good to others cost nothing....God bless you my brother."
Kingsleyjay said:
"good bless you more. that is wat our government can not do.bad government."
I will give it to my mum to use & buy garri - Nigerian kids who 'picked' money at party speak in touching video
Nelson said:
"Nice one. May God replenish your pocket."
user4726589422959 said:
"may Almighty God, continue to bless you my brother."
Another man gave out money
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the Instagram handle @brytiwundu made people happy he surprised them with money.
In a video shared on his Instagram page, he carried bouquets of N500 notes and gave them each to strangers he met on the street.
The first woman he saw at a construction site was amazed when he went on his knees and presented the money.
Source: Legit.ng