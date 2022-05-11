A young Nigerian man blessed strangers with money and gave them joy by dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga song with them

In a part of his video, he made a female labourer at a construction site happy as he presented a bouquet of N500 notes to her

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video said he showed them a new way of unconditional happiness can be shared

A young Nigerian man with the Instagram handle @brytiwundu has again put big smiles on people's faces as he surprised them with money.

In a video shared on his Instagram, he carried bouquets of N500 notes and gave them each to strangers he met on the street.

Sharing love

The first woman he saw at a construction site was amazed when he went on his knees and presented the money.

She looked askance for some seconds before collecting it. After she did, @brytiwundu took her hand and danced with her.

The man sprayed confetti on some women after they have collected the money. When he got to a woman with a kid and gave her money, she looked surprised. Seconds after, the woman's face glowed up.

Below are some of the reactions to the video:

etinosaofficial said:

"That man push him wife give you."

its_munahhhh said:

"This is so beautiful, see me smiling here, the joy on the lady with baby is so beautiful to watch."

mellyriv.87 said:

"That smile on that lady in the yellow made my heart skip a beat. God bless honey."

amarachi8135 said:

"That woman wit a child, was a baby girl before marriage."

osahon____paul said:

"This woman should be helped Biko, the one doing brick laying."

candy_cheron said:

"Mummy oni bread i go collect my money bouquet back....wetin dey worry ham shakara."

richieeemmanuel said:

"Love you bad boy."

Man surprised strangers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the same man went on the street and engaged many people, one of who was a roadside mechanic.

When he ran into the mechanic shop with his Bluetooth speaker, the man looked confused. After some persuasion, he started dancing with him.

As the man showed off his moves, he sprayed him some N200 notes to reward him. It was such a lovely sight to watch.

