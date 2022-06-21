A young man who always rewards strangers for completing fun tasks and passing his prank tests has done a video on PVC

The man went around asking who has their voter's card and is ready to vote come 2023 general elections

is Only one person had his card with him as others demonstrated an attitude of disgust and indifference towards participating in the elections

A young Nigerian man with the Instagram handle @michaelspyder and his team went out to carry out a social experiment as a way to gauge how ready people are for the next year's elections.

@michaelspyder asked many if they have their PVC (Permanent Voter's Card). While posing the question, he held out his in his hand.

A man hissed as he was asked if he has a PVC. Photo source: @michaelspyder

N10,000 for having PVC

The first set of people he met looked at him funny and told him they are not interested. When the young man approached another stranger, the person responded "who PVC help?".

Another person was hilarious as he brought out his ATM card instead. He saw some people at a newspapers' stand and posed the same question. Only one person was able to produce his card.

As a reward, he gave the man N10,000 cash. Others were too surprised to even react.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ade_chrisy said:

"Make I go do my own pvc bai oo. I will paste it on my head anywhere I go bcus I fit see this guy for road."

aretha_xo said:

"did same at the salon today. A lot of Nigerians need reorientation on civil rights and obligations."

may_keffi said:

"I pity all these people, none of them look like someone who is comfortable it seems they haven't suffered enough from the hands of these heartless men on seat. If they refuse to vote now the next 8 years will be living h*ll for most of them. Even if your vote doesn't count, at least vote so it'll be that you've your part."

official_thomason7 said:

"This first guy be like them pursue for where e go do interview."

unique_jaybee said:

"Thank you so much for this video, it goes to show the much work we need to do in sensitizing the public."

INEC deploys more PVC machines

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, June 10, announced that it deployed more voter enrolment machines to ease the congestion at the registration centres in the five southeastern states, Lagos and Kano state.

A statement by the commission which was seen by Legit.ng said that the electoral body identified the need to deploy additional enrolment machines in these states as a priority.

Signed by Festus Okoye, the chairman of information and voter education committee for INEC, the statement said that the commission had received reports from these states indicating an unprecedented surge in the number of citizens who wish to register as voters and the challenges they face across the country.

