A hardworking young lady has come online to show off what she does for a living and may have been impressed

The lady whose name on Mowung Queen says she takes much pride in what she does as she posed for photos in her shop

Legit.ng reached out to Queen and she said she was working in Lagos Island before she decided to stop and start her own business

A Nigerian lady has displayed what she does for a living on Twitter, attracting the attention of other users on the platform who has praised her for her hardwork.

The lady named Mowung Queen fries noodles and sales in a small roadside mini restaurant and she said she takes pride in it.

Mowung Queen said she is done with secondary school but couldn't continue for lack of funds. Photo credit: Mowung Queen.

My job my pride

In the tweet she share, she was seen in photos standing beside a small counter holding packets of noodles.

The young lady said she is located in Lagos, Off Coker Express Road. Her tweet attracted attention and a young man named Chinedu Ihekwoaba offered to donate a carton of noodles to her business.

I don't have money to further my education

In a separate interview with Legit.ng, Queen said she is from Cross River state and that she has finished her secondary education but lacks the money to continue.

She said:

"I'm Mowung Queen by name, from Cross River state, Ogoja LGA. I hail from a family of 5 and I'm the second daughter of my family.

"I'm done with my secondary school since 2014 and there is no money to further my education. I was working in Lagos Island, Balogun Plaza. I stop and start my own business."

See her full tweet below:

Twitter users react

@McJohnwick said:

"Ooin you're doing well. You'd be an inspiration for those that are afraid to show off their hustle and a lesson to those who's living fake life."

Bright commented:

@brite_bless

"But you didn't finish the advert. Where are based at? Your customer might be here."

@thepoetpreneur commented:

"I want donate a carton of noodles to your biz. Send dm."

@Delaw74692428 said:

"May God bless ur hustle and lift u up and elevate u in all areas of ur life, slay queen way dey hardworking and the one way no use her body to sell market."

@Aizanwankwor said:

"Give us ya address so that we can patronize you."

