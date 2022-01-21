A lady who makes shoes for a living has said she learned the trade from her father who is equally a professional in the field

Edna Frimpong holds a diploma in communication studies and is pursuing a degree at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, but shoemaking is her enduring passion

She said she feels very proud of the profession since she wants to continue her father's legacy in the field of shoemaking

A young lady who takes pride in making shoes has said there is nothing shameful about the profession. She said shoemaking is her family legacy which she wants to push to the next level.

The lady, identified as Edna Frimpong noted that the world has moved away from being bookish to being skilful. Edna is a diploma holder, but she is pursuing another degree qualification which she combines with shoemaking.

Edna says shoemaking is a family legacy. Photo credit: Edna Frimpong

Source: Original

How I started making shoes

It is not every girl that finds passion in shoemaking. On how she started out, Edna told Legit.ng in an interview:

"My dad is a shoemaker. Professional shoemaker. So that's how I learned the skill. I was serving him then, but I didn't take it serious. But when Covid came, I decided to go back to learn the trade. I have diploma in communication studies, and I'm now getting my degree in public relations in Ghana. I want to continue my father's business and take it to the next level. I feel proud being a female shoemaker."

When Legit.ng sought to know how Edna balances work and studies, the 24-year-old said she is able to do it because she goes to school on weekends. She also said she understands what she wants. Her words:

"I'm 24 years old. How do I combine my work and studies? It's all about balancing. It's all about understanding what you want at the end of the day. I school on weekends. My father also does this, so when I'm busy he comes and help out."

Young lady shows off her shoemaking skills online

