A young Nigerian girl has impressed many people with the success and how she deployed it to set herself up in business

On her birthday, the lady gifted herself a well-furnished salon shop that was totally transformed with beautiful interior decorations

Nigerian ladies took to her comment section to congratulate her, while some said that she is living their dreams

A young Nigerian teenager with the handle @vickydollz0 has gone on TikTok to show how she became her own boss at the age of 19.

In a video that has gone viral, the lady revealed that she gifted herself a salon as a birthday gift to herself.

Many people celebrated the young Nigerian's success online. Photo source: TikTok/@vickydollz0

At the start of the video, the space she probably rented looks rough before interior decorators set down to work and turned everything around.

The whole ceiling was turned into a POP with the wall cast. When the interior decoration was done, the space was totally transformed.

Many people took to her comment section to wish her well as some said that she has really done well for herself.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rusoso Ipalibo said:

"Congratulations baby please can you do a full video of your lounge for me?"

leebimboho said:

"Make I sha dey see food chop na una sabi where you Dey see money."

Kyla_Abraham said:

"congratulations boo, I pray that may your shop always be full with customers and many more branches shall be opened."

Bukkieee said:

"this made me so emotional cus this is all I want rn, but things are really slow for me."

baby_face said:

"congratulations baby abeg share plug interior decorator and all please."

Marichuy_queen said:

"Congratulations. I tap from this."

Teejay said:

"Congratulations to you baby I don’t know you but I want blessings like this even more than this, God bless the work of your hand."

