A grateful trader has celebrated two Okada riders who returned excess money she had sent them on separate occasions this week

Wamuyu Gachingo of Joy Households sent N38,900 to Alfayo and N28, 200 to Linus by mistake, but they both returned the money

Both men were emphatic that it is not good to eat someone's sweat as it always blocks blessings from God

The past few days have not been kind to Wamuyu Gachingo as she sent excess money to Okada riders on two different occasions.

Boda boda riders Alfayo (l), Linus (r) with their client Wamuyu Gachingo of Joy Households (c). Photos: Wamuyu, Alfayo and Linus.

Wamuyu had na urgent order

In an interview with Legit.ng, Wamuyu recalls that it all started on Saturday, June 11, when the Joy Households owner had an urgent order to send to Juja and Kihunguro.

She found Linus Osia whom she had used before, and he carried out both tasks diligently, impressing his client and her customer.

"I was to pay him N2800 for both deliveries, but I sent N28,200 instead, " said Wamuyu who panicked after seeing the transaction which she sent from the bank

Returned money on Paybill account

Wamuyu said he called her and asked why she had sent him so much and he returned all of it to her paybill account.

Fast forward to this week Wednesday, June 15, Wamuyu had a similar task to be carried out and she found a rider called Alfayo from Bolt who undertook it for her efficiently as well.

"I was meant to pay a Bolt rider N380 but sent N38,900 by mistake. I didn't notice since I sent from the bank but the guy called me immediately to ask why I'd sent him that much, he asked for my business paybill number and to my surprise, he returned the whole amount," said Wamuyu.

"Good people still exist," she added.

Grateful to God

When asked why she kept on sending that money Wamuyu attributed it all to confusion while being grateful to the two men.

"I swear it's God, I don't know what I could have done. Up to to now I still don't understand the coincidence," said Wamuyu.

It is their sweat

Both riders confirmed Wamuyu's story when contacted by Legit.ng:

"Money that someone has worked hard for belongs to them. There is no need to steal it and God usually opens your doors, but if you take it your doors will close," said Linus who operates from Desai Road.

Alfayo said he also returns money to his customers unless they ask him to take some as a reward.

"Someone's money is their sweat and eating that money is bringing a curse onto yourself. I always return the money unless the owner allows me to take some and return the balance," said Alfayo.

"Even last week I returned KSh 6,000 some one sent to me by mistake, " he added.

