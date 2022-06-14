A Nigerian lady, Oluomachukwu Umeojiaka, has shared her joy after bagging her Masters degree despite having three little children

Oluomachi travelled to Baltimore for her Masters program with the mindset that it would be easy but reality dawned on her when she got there

However, against all odds, the resilient mum has now bagged her Masters degree in Public Health and from John Hopkins

A beautiful Nigerian lady identified as Oluomachukwu Umeojiaka has shared an inspiring story of how she bagged her Masters degree from John Hopkins school.

While sharing her story via LinkedIn, the smart mum revealed how she had to write some exams with her baby strapped to her back.

Before setting out to Baltimore where her school is located, Oluomachi said she got discouraging messages from people but she refused to pay heed.

Mum of 3 toddlers celebrates after bagging Masters degree Photo Credit: Oluomachukwu Umeojiaka

She planned to get a nanny to take care of her children abroad so she can focus on her studies.

However, on getting there, her plans didn't work out and she had to shuffle between taking care of her children and going to school. At a point, she began to regret why she didn't take the advises she got.

In her words:

"I thought I had it figured out, a standby nanny, preschool and primary care provider for the kids, accommodation, an international driver's license, a smart study plan etc."

Integral plans i had made failed right from the customs clearance at the border. How do I complain and to who? I had fought everyone and it seemed like a challenge at this point."

Oluomachi was determined

The smart woman did not relent. She pushed through and today, her struggles and sleepless nights have finally paid off.

"Tearfully I pushed and settled in, no day passed by without struggles and questioning my decision. Days into weeks, weeks into months and here we are.

The start was hard and painful but the end was beautiful and glorious", she said.

Oluomachi receives accolades

Chisom Pius said:

"Very inspiring. congratulations."

Oluwatomilayo Adeyeye noted:

"You look far younger on the last day! May your path shine brighter. The Nigerian flag giving me goosebumps!"

Ijeoma Orih said:

"This is so courageous and inspiring, congratulations Oluomachukwu Umeojiaka."

Fidelia Philips reacted:

"Congratulations."

Modinat Abayomi remarked:

"Congratulations Oluomachukwu Umeojiaka MD, MPH! Story like this inspire other moms."

