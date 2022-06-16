A Nigerian man thought he purchased a new iPhone but on getting home, he found out that the phone was in a terrible condition

The young man ended up with an overused iPhone which had a sellotape holding the battery from losing its grip

Reports gathered that the terrible phone was purchased at computer village in Lagos State capital, Ikeja

A young man has shared a video of the overused iPhone which he recently purchased at a phone store in Lagos.

Reports gathered that he had gone to computer village in Ikeja in search of a good iPhone to buy for himself.

On getting there, he found an iPhone he liked and subsequently bargained with the seller on the price to pay.

Man shares video of the overused iPhone he bought at Computer village Photo Credit: @instablog9ja/Getty images

Source: Instagram

After thorough negotiation, he finally got the phone only for him to find out later on that the phone is in a terrible condition.

In the video shared by instablog9ja on Instagram, it was confirmed that the phone was indeed in a bad shape as it had sellotape glued to the battery and some other parts of the phone.

People react to the video

Reacting to this, Samantha21 said:

"I can never go to computer village to buy anything for myself. Na thieves full that place abeg."

Collins Deethy noted:

"Una no dey ever hear word. All the complain wey people don do about that computer village una still dey go there."

Ada Ibelegbu added:

"So computer village still exists. That place is full of scammers. No reasonable person should be go there."

BrightLord23 remarked:

"Computer village is not for the weak or dull people. If u dey go there u gats shine your eyes."

Thrifthub6 added:

"Sorry bro. Go and get a refund from them."

