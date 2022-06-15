Billionaire oil magnate, Joseph Ezeokafor, aka Jowi Zaza has been seen in a viral video riding in a convoy of exotic cars

Zaza was seen in the video riding and being guarded by an avalanche of staunch-looking security men

Nigerians on Instagram are reacting to the video in different ways with most of them hailing Zaza as a man of means

Billionaire businessman, Joseph Ezeokafor who is popularly known as Jowi Zaza has turned heads with his exotic cars after he was seen riding into an area with an avalanche of cool whips.

As the cars rolled by in amazing style, his security men trailed behind and kept things in order.

The convoy of exotic cars have excited Nigerians. Photo credit: Tiktok/@Tundepeters40.

Source: UGC

Nigerians hail him

It is not immediately clear where he was going, but social media users who have seen the interesting video said it is typical of Zaza.

His entourage too was many as they followed him like a president of a country who just arrived at an airport in the video.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react

@ola_of_lagos_ commented:

"Don’t play with @jowizazaa."

@nierah.nabi said:

"God I must have my own money."

@streetjournalistnaija said:

"Igbo man has to be president, e get wetin dey their brain."

