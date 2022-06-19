A young Nigerian lady got many people praising her dance moves after she boldly showed them off in a mall

While dancing, an oyinbo man behind her kept smiling, showing that he is impressed with the lady's dance

Nigerian TikTok users asked her to give them a dance tutorial, while some said the oyinbo man may ask for her number later

A young Nigerian lady known as Ozoani Ogechukwu Joy on TikTok has got people praising her as she danced to Kizz Daniel's Buga song in a video.

The lady said that she had to do the dance inside a plaza. As she was dancing, a young man who was behind her but afar off could not stop smiling.

People said that the oyinbo man behind her may collect her number. Photo source: TikTok/@joybetofficial

Amazing dance moves

Despite the fact that he seems to be in conversation with two women, he stole glances at the dancer.

Many Nigerians who commented on the video said that the lady did justice to the Buga song with her moves.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1 million views with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

It's Gold said:

"The man behind couldn't stop looking at you."

Leon prateek said:

"that's the best dear .. have to download it."

ejikechioma said:

"he will definitely ask for your contact, just be ready."

Pretty Ayaoba Margret said:

"am in love with your style keep it up."

ARUWA311 said:

"Nice one. First time am seeing you dancing where others can see u. Beautiful you."

ruthieB said:

"that guy is definitely going to ask for numbers."

Nanaforiwah said:

"I just love you for no reason."

Joycemartha14 said:

"I love your moves so much please teach me how to dance."

