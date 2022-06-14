A female shoemaker identified as Khair Miss has taken to Twitter to share photos of the recent shoe she made

The beautiful lady shared photos of a military inspired shoe which she made and it has stirred massive reactions from admirers

However, some people expressed their fear for the 'camo' and appealed to her to show them samples of other shoes

A beautiful lady with the Twitter handle @KhairMss has caused a frenzy on social media after showing off her handwork.

The talented young lady shared photos of the shoe she made and Nigerians applauded her massively over her talent.

The beautiful photos which she shared showed a neatly made shoe that looks like the one usually worn by military personnels.

Female Shoemaker shows off her handwork Photo Credit: @khairMss

Source: Twitter

In one of the photos she shared, she was spotted letting out a huge grin while holding the shoe in her hand.

People applaud Miss Khair

Mubarak Awwal said:

"That's Nice, for ur nice work, if u wouldn't mind i will install a free wallpaper for you on the other part of the wall im the shop...!! All bills on me."

Amax Lyf added:

"Your handwork is beautiful, all you need dm funding and a government that believes in creating an enabling environment for your brilliant minds like you. I hope you vote for a credible leader."

DatDarkSide noted:

"Person wey go wear this for public go get ready to do like 600 frog jumps with a touch of push ups."

Surrest Plug Marshall remarked:

"Wow i love this this is really a creative work but na the camo weak me oo i no dey pass my bandry."

Dontico reacted:

"Show me other designs that are corporate cuz I can wear this one to avoid military harassment. Kudos to your talent and job."

