A Nigerian woman has sent social media users into a frenzy as she celebrated her transition from a housemaid to a housewife

The excited wife took to social media platform TikTok to share a video of her dancing to a song titled Competition by Mayorkun in a car

She however endorsed a comment from a netizen that defended her saying she never mentioned that her boss was married in the first place

A Nigerian lady has elicited reactions after sharing a video on TikTok with the caption, ''from housemaid to housewife.''

In the video she shared, the lady is seen all smiles in the back seat of a car dancing to a song titled Competition by Mayorkun.

She married her boss. Photo Credit: TikTok/@bomat_opeke

One social media user with the handle @confirmibadanbabe asked in the comment section,

''Hope no be your boss hubby marry you sha."

"Na him o,'' the woman responded.

Screenshots of the netizen's question and her response were captured and shared by @lindaikejiblogofficial on Instagram.

In a surprise twist, the woman however endorsed another netizen's comment defending her.

The said comment by the netizen, @cinderella ademu, reads:

"Come but she didn't say he was married neither did she mention dat she married d person she worked for."

Watch the video below:

A video plus screenshot of her response:

Social media reactions

@kolawokola123 said:

"Tik Tok people too dey lie but if no be lie...sister no. Be everything una go dey post o."

@coolkikismiles said:

"May the so called hubby not leave you for your own house help."

@ice_10k_ said:

"Na so another house help go come Collect waiten u collect from ur fellow woman ingredients."

