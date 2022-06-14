A young Nigerian mother was surprised with the sum of N10,000 after she helped a man to push his car

The woman was so happy that she promised her daughter a share of the sum because they pushed the vehicle together

Many people who appreciated the woman's kindness said she may not share the money with the child

A young Nigerian man with the social media handle @ositapopcorn and his team decided to play a prank on people.

In the clip, the man acted as if his car is faulty and asked a woman to help him push it. She was surprised that he would even come to her for help. The lady asked him to go call men and walked away.

The woman was surprised when she got the N10,000 reward. Photo source: TikTok/@ositapopcorn

Mother and daughter rejoiced

After she left, @ositapopcorn approached a mother and daughter with the same request.

The two decided to help and they pushed the vehicle. Seconds after, he revealed that it was all a prank and he just wanted to test their kindness.

When he handed the mother the sum of N10,000, the woman wondered if such a random act of giving happens in Nigeria. She promised to give her daughter a part of the money.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

VBR said:

"First Lady said SOFT LIFEEE."

Estelle M said:

"That kid should not expect even 1k from mom, that’s what all mothers do, she will telling her that she used the money to buy food for the house."

Bobpynzie said:

"Nigerian mum said we will share this money my dear Na there e end ooo the daughter won’t see shi shi."

Emmanuel Kalos449 said:

"The first lady says she is not a man ..ask the young man .. hard life na for man."

Everything is allowed said:

"No one is talking about the kid… mom said would u like to push the car she said yes… I think that change her mind tho…kids are always blessings."

aishakebbeh04 said:

"'My self I should push a car' that got me laughing."

Man rewarded for helping a stranger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man known as @michaelspyder_ on TikTok put a smile on a stranger's face in a video that got viral.

Before going on the street, he and his partner planned that they would give the sum of N10,000 to anybody who is willing to help them spell the amount in words.

The first person @michaelspyder_ approached looked at him funny before avoiding him. When he asked a security man for help, telling him that he needs to fill a teller at the bank, the man dropped everything he was holding.

