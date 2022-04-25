Popular American rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine has gifted a family the sum of N8m ($20,000) after he met them in the streets

The rapper was seen as he stepped down from his car, went straight to where the family is by the roadside and handed out the money

The woman who received it could not hold her joy as she hugged the rapper and held on to him for many seconds

American rapper, 6ix9ine has gifted the sum of N8m to a family. He said he wanted to use the money at the club the previous day but changed his mind.

He, therefore, decided to use it to do social good by blessing the family he met on the street so hugely.

American rapper goes into the streets and blesses a family with N8m in nice video.



Woman becomes joyful after receiving cash gift

The woman who received the money on behalf of the family got very emotional the moment the money reached her hand.

It was so dramatic that none of them expected it. 6ix9ine simply stepped down from his car and walked straight to the woman where she was by the roadside and carried out the good act.

She hugged the rapper so tightly in an expression of emotions and also in appreciation for the surprise gift.

6ix9ine allows another stranger to make video with him

Immediately he finished gifting the money to the woman, a car pulled up. It was a fan who wanted to make video with the celebrity. 6ix9ine obliged him ahd shook hands with him warmly. The nice video was shared by @mufasatundeednut.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@ugezujugezu said:

"The spirit guiding money making is different from the spirit that guide the spenders. Those that pick are those who throw out."

@nolimitraheem24 reacted:

"He been doing that since 2018."

@rap2rious1 commented:

"Omo! I don't know about others, but I derive happiness in helping people. Make God just ansa me quick."

@zeki_martins reacted:

"Make una share small money reach me na."

@180effizy said:

"No be some people wae go make promise online run we no go hear from them again."

@omo_baba_welder said:

"Another sweet part of the video is how he went to the guy’s car to allow him make a video with him...........non of our celebrities here can do that fr."

