Popular Twitter personality Daniel Regha has again been spotted in a school premises as a teacher

This comes days after photos and videos surfaced on social media after people spotted him at a social event for the first time

In the new video making the rounds, Daniel is seen dressed in a teacher's outfit with some students on the scene

After his first social event appearance went viral, controversial Twitter personality Daniel Regha has again been captured at a different location.

Daniel was seen in a school premises dressed as a teacher, a video shared by @orfega007 on Twitter.

He was spotted in a school premises. Photo Credit: @Orfega007

In the video, a male student could be seen talking to Daniel who paced around while sported in a white long sleeves shirt and trousers.

Some female students were also captured seated on the scene.

The clip has fuelled speculations that the Twitter troll earns his living as a teacher, but this hasn't been substantiated.

The netizen who shared the video had captioned it,''@DanielRegha on set'' with a laugh emoji.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@emirmusty said:

"Why b say dem no record all this while na, just after making his self public that's when una dey video am."

@orente_pearl06 said:

"Wow no wonder I wonder where he Dey see all those grammar from omo the guy too dey cap on internet chaii."

@kennie__cruisse said:

"So I don’t get, he isn’t supposed to work as a teacher because he is Daniel Regha. You all let people be. Nigeria isn’t even a place filled with lots of job opportunities. Some of you insulting* him are jobless!!!!"

@charming._caramel said:

"Just watch how bigger school will call him to come and teach their students because it’s quite obvious the boy is intelligent."

Daniel Regha pleads not to be beaten after being spotted at an event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Twitter influencer Daniel Regha had pleaded not to be beaten after being spotted at an event.

Daniel has faced a series of backlashes on social media owing to his blunt nature and expertise in trolling people including celebrities.

In one of the videos shared by boy_domin on Twitter, Daniel was heard pleading with Nigerians not to beat him up when they see him.

In another video shared by OfficialGOC, a man was heard telling Daniel that they are looking for him to deal with him. Daniel in his reaction, smiled and shook hands with some other people who approached him to exchange pleasantries with him.

