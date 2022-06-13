Nigerian boy, Daniel Regha, has been trolled massively online after he was spotted recently at a event in Lagos

The popular Twitter troll is well known by Nigerians for dragging people including celebrities incessantly on Twitter

More photos of the controversial young man have emerged on Twitter and Nigerians have many things to say about Regha

Popular Twitter troll and controversial personality, Daniel Regha has shared more photos of himself from his first public appearance.

The young man caused a frenzy online after Nigerians woke up to the news that he was spotted at an event in Lagos.

While some people were glad to see him at the event, some others warned him about his status as a troll and reminded him about people wanting to deal with him.

Daniel Regha insists he looked effortlessly handsome at first outing Photo Credit: @danielregha

Source: Twitter

Some Nigerians were more concerned about his physical outlook as some people trolled him massively while some pointed out the fact that he is very tall.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, Regha cares less about the criticisms as moments ago, he maintained that he is effortlessly handsome.

He revealed that he wore the same cloth he has been wearing for 10 years, but it didn't stop him from being attractive.

In his words:

"Wore my 10 years native outfit to the TrendUpp Awards 2022, I looked effortlessly handsome; Repeating clothes proves you're the legit owner, & I'm too real to fake it cos authenticity pays. Self-contented."

Nigerians react to Daniel Regha's tweet

Manager said:

"Comrade why nah? Na person wey dey wear native cloth of 10yrs go pay for delivery? Him go prefer make him trek come collect am!"

Ekiti pikin added:

"Repeating outfit from ten years ago to prove you’re real is the dumbest thing I’ve heard Daniel Regha the VAMPIRE ‍♀️ Daniel Regha 10yrs challenge "

Dr Ken remarked:

"Kudos to your tailor for being able to predict your future; tailor Abba, you dey sew sha!"

Saskay Emma noted:

"Your ten Year cloths still fits you? Or I'm in the wrong Country?"

Please don't beat me: Daniel Regha begs as Nigerians spot him for the first time at an event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that popular Twitter troll, Daniel Regha has been in the news lately after Nigerians spotted him a recent event in Lagos.

The controversial young man was identified by some Nigerians who surrounded him and expressed their shock over seeing him in real life.

Daniel has faced series of backlashes on social media owing to his blunt nature and expertise in trolling people including celebrities.

Source: Legit.ng