Popular Twitter troll, Daniel Regha has been in the news lately after Nigerians spotted him a recent event in Lagos

The controversial young man was identified by some Nigerians who surrounded him and expressed their shock over seeing him in real life

Daniel in his tweet about the event, stated that although he wore his 10 years native outfit, he still looked effortlessly handsome

Social media has been abuzz with news about popular Twitter troll, Daniel Regha being sighted at Trend Up Awards which held in Lagos.

Daniel has faced series of backlashes on social media owing to his blunt nature and expertise in trolling people including celebrities.

While some people claim the young man doesn't just troll but speak the truth, some others expressed resentment for him.

Daniel Regha spotted for the first time at an event Photo Credit: @official GOC

Source: Twitter

However, over the weekend, Daniel was spotted in Lagos and a number of Nigerians surrounded him.

In one of the videos shared by boy_domin on Twitter, Daniel was heard pleading with Nigerians not to beat him up when they see him.

In another video shared by OfficialGOC, a man was heard telling Daniel that they are looking for him to deal with him. Daniel in his reaction, smiled and shook hands with some other people who approached him to exchange pleasantries with him.

