A dog went wild with emotions after seeing and watching itself on a television show for the first time

The dog named Casper and its owner, a lady, had teamed up to participate in America's Got Talent (AGT) TV show

It was a broadcast of their showcase at the contest that was being aired on the TV that got the dog emotional

There is an unexplainable emotion that comes with seeing oneself on TV for good reasons. This was the case with a dog called Casper.

The cute dog had an outburst of emotion after its owner made it watch itself on the television.

The dog was stunned. Photo Credit: TikTok/@thepamquinn

Casper and its female owner performed together on America's Got Talent television show and were thrilled to watch the broadcast at home.

As their performance aired on TV, the dog would scream. It also licked the face of its owner who tried to get her pet to relax.

The lovely video was shared on TikTok by the pet's owner and has amassed over 997k likes as netizens gushed over the dog's reaction.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

ultrasonicGoddess said:

"Casper is doing the entire song now that he knows he's a celebrity."

Lori said:

"My Chihuahua sings also I wonder if they would sing together if they were in the same room lol."

cynthiacloud998 said:

"He heard his Momma's voice and all the memories flooded back in...He is AMAZING!! You two are one, made for each other!!"

Jennifer Shinpaugh said:

"I have a chihuahua basenji mix who looks exactly the same and sings like this (just not as well lol). Her name is cupcake."

Latifah Ali said:

"Sounds like songs of praise it’s a big deal to see yourself on Human TV!!!"

