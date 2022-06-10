A viral video has shown the moment 18 kittens 'ambushed' a man with love as they rushed from a bush nearby

Unknown to him that there were 17 other kittens hidden, the man played with a cat and carried the pet up

Many people found the way the animals surrounded the man very cute, saying they would have loved to be in his situation

A very beautiful video showing how fun it could be having animals as pets has generated lovely reactions on social media.

In the clip, a kitten came out toward a man in a park. He carried the pet gently and played with it.

The man was surprised to see so many of them after he carried one. Photo source: TikTok/@catsonly.org

17 others rushed towards him

While he was still with the pet, 17 other kittens rushed out towards the man so he could also carry them.

The man was surprised, wondering how he is going to handle all of them. Some of the kittens went in between his legs. It was such a cute sight.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 50,000 comments with more than three million likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

brooki terranova said:

"The first one walked out like bait hahaha."

Rhodiana joked:

"They're like wait...friend? sent the one out to be sacrificed and realized it was safe."

Jonathan Sankey said:

"Sir, im afraid you have to take them all, otherwise the internet will find out."

Ashley Serovinski said:

"Omg. i hope they were all rescued!!"

sophia Demetrion-bo said:

"I would love for this to happen to me I would be so happy."

gem said:

"The day this happens to me is the day my life is complete."

Beyondthe_cities said:

"Those kittens knew what they were doing."

Nikki Sommerville said:

"There was literally one ...then all those little white faces appeared from nowhere 'coast is clear guys ...we hooked a hooman.'"

Cat sleeps beside baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showed just how amazing animals could be when they are with children. A mum was amazed to see her cat beside her baby.

In the clip, she opened the room and saw the cat nestled beside her sleeping kid. When she called the pet, it never answered.

As she gently tugged at it, telling the animal to stand up, it meowed, showing its displeasure. The cat just wanted to keep comforting the child.

