A video of a Jesus lookalike dancing energetically to Buga while working in the kitchen has stirred massive reactions

The man achieved internet fame for striking a great resemblance with the Jesus character in the 2004 movie The Passion of the Christ

Netizens swooned the man's page with hilarious comments as they linked his showcase to why their prayers haven't been answered

A Jesus lookalike entry for the Buga dance challenge has gone viral and caused a commotion on the net.

The viral sensation shared on TikTok a video of him dancing to the hit song Buga by Kizz Daniel featuring Tekno in the kitchen.

He showed off dance moves in the kitchen. Photo Credit: TikTok/@navigater8

Source: UGC

The man danced mostly with his legs and did an about turn as he vibed to the song.

The youth is dubbed Jesus lookalike owing to the strong resemblance he has with the character of the 2004 movie The Passion of Christ.

And the young man is enjoying the fame. Netizens joked that his dances explain why some of their prayers remained unanswered and that he has lost focus.

Watch the video below:

Hilarious reactions from netizens

Jay Van der Westhuiz said:

"We're on the queue awaiting a response for our prayers and wena you're busy throwing a party in heaven."

Edelly decor said:

"It’s not easy bearing the weight of the world so let him remove some stress choubaaaaa ."

Seipati Williams said:

"But Jesus is responding to all your comments, meaning your prayers are answered."

user9875052174691 said:

"No wonder my prayers have not been answered for a very long time the guy is busy on tik tok."

Source: Legit.ng