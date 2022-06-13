A young lady who has a perfect shape is now being compared to viral Tiktok sensation, Kelly who recently turned heads online

The video of the lady whose name is Paulina has been shared side by side with that of Kelly and fans were asked to decide who is the queen

Many of the excited fans got confused about who to choose as both ladies are heavily endowed with massive physical beauty

A beautiful young lady named Paulina who is from Angola is currently been compared to viral Tiktok sensation, Kelly.

Kelly recently went viral in Nigeria and across other African countries due to her enchanting beauty and peculiar way of dancing.

Another lady endowed with beauty like Kelly emerges online. Photo credit: Tiktok/@queencandida3 and Tiktok/@slayy.kellyy.

She is endowed too

The video of the two young ladies was shared side by side and fans were asked to pick who is the most endowed and talented in display.

Fans had a hard time choosing between the two. Kelly who is from Togo and whose beauty has endeared her to many was seen in the video doing her peculiar back dance.

Paulina on the other hand simply made funny faces while also showing her heavy beauty to the admiration of fans.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@naijahbro said:

"Paulina’s n##yash isn’t flexible but Kelly is.. So Kelly for president."

@lafalaisedionn said:

"KELLY TILL the END."

@carahsvibes commented:

"They can’t let her trend in peace?"

@nesufu said:

"Paulina isn’t doing anything sadly but letting her n##yash speak for her, I wanted to see the dance challenge lol they’re both beautiful queens."

Paulina also has her video on her Tiktok and fans could not fail but also invite Kelly to the comment section.

Reactions from Tiktok:

@Babyboo said:

"Better than Kelly."

@IsabelleLove reacted:

"Kelly has such a beautiful face and lovely dark skin."

@christina said:

"Let me hear someone saying Kelly again."

