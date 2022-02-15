A Nigerian lady was able to distract the audience with her sweet, killer waist dance and sterling moves at a wedding ceremony

The lady was dancing so well to Ole Nne Ole Nwa (Ayakata Bongo) by Chimuanya and Chinedum and she danced so well that she beat her fellow dancers

The lady who danced with a small local basket in her hand, looked like she was welcoming the guests at the wedding ceremony

The sterling waist dance displayed by a Nigerian lady at a traditional wedding has got many people gushing for some more.

The lady in a short Ankara gown danced with a small basket in her hand when she was going to welcome guests at the wedding.

She dances with a basket in her hand, showing off nice waist moves. Photo credit: @afriweddings

Source: UGC

In the basket which she held, there were items that apparently were kola nuts meant for presentation to the audience.

She danced with others, but she was the best

Although there were other Asoebi girls at the Nigerian wedding, she stole the show with her sweet dance. She took it very gently, dancing into the arena with her back, showing off her killer moves to the audience.

In the dance show which usually precedes the main wedding event, the lady was the lead dancer and the audience was obviously thrilled. They all danced to Ole Nne Ole Nwa (Ayakata Bongo) by Chimuanya and Chinedum.

Other dancers followed from behind

Other dancers who danced with her followed from behind but attracted less attention at what obviously was a nice Igbo traditional wedding. The video was shared on Tiktok by @afriweddings.

Watch the video below:

