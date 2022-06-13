Beautiful Lady Harvests Cassava From Her Farm, Turns It Into Garri in Video, Many Men Praise Her
- A young lady has won the hearts of many as she showed herself frying garri after harvesting some cassava tubers
- In a video that has gathered thousands of reactions, the lady sat comfortably beside a fireplace and got to work
- Many people said she is a good example of a woman that would make for a good wife to a lucky man
A young Nigerian lady has got many people praising her online after she shared a video of herself frying garri.
The hardworking lady revealed that she harvested the tubers of cassava used for the garri from her farmland.
A hardworking lady
Recall that the same lady gave an apt response to social media user who said she should be ashamed of her farming work.
In the earlier report, the lady made a video of herself working on her farmland, revealing she is very proud of what she does.
In this recent video, the hardworking lady sat on a chair as she fried garri over burning fire wood. She did it effortlessly.
Watch the clip below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Malone said:
"I don tell them say na only you be wife material for this TikTok but them never understand."
Ghost said:
"You have accomplished more than so many beautiful girl."
benjaminvictor28 said:
"Na this babe suppose Dey get all this hype wey kelly abi na kally Dey get."
David Afranie Okese said:
"She is very pretty natural beauty."
Nice guy said:
"correct baby wife material. how many girls can do just that."
user80512421759396 said:
"it's this type of wife material I'm looking, how can I get this one,, love baby."
user9583126413486 said:
"God bless her with a good husband and plenty money."
Another hardworking lady
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @djsplendiz1 in a clip showed the many trades she engaged in to make a living.
At the start of the video, she could be seen selling snacks by the roadside. Another part of the clip showed her working as a teacher.
In different sections of the clip, she was a farmer, waitress, and second-hand cloth seller just to earn a living.
