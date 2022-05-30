A young Nigerian lady has in a video shared her efforts in trying to make a living with many TikTok users

In the video, the lady showed moments she worked as a farmer, petty trader, waiter, and teacher among many jobs

Many Nigerians went to her comment section to praise her effort in trying to have a financial breakthrough

A young Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @djsplendiz1 has in a clip shown the many trades she engaged in to make a living.

At the start of the video, she could be seen selling snacks by the roadside. Another part of the clip showed her working as a teacher.

The young lady has engaged in different trades and many people prayed for all her endeavours. Photo source: TikTok/@djsplendiz1

In pursuit of financial freedom

In different sections of the clip, she was a farmer, waitress, and second-hand cloth seller just to earn a living.

When people asked her if the videos are all real and not a fake attempt at content creation, the lady was quick to say that they are random old videos that capture her struggles.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 views with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

AhMazn said:

"Omo, this money must locate you o."

Louis Vwede asked:

"Just now now when dem release this song u don get video ?Abi na old random videos?"

She replied:

"Na old videos oh."

Edima mbakara said:

"Jack of all trade."

She replied:

"Lol and up till now hustle never pay."

LaGreat said:

"Omo it how I was smiling watching this video because I can relate,doing different things just to make a living hustle go pay one day one day just bel."

Anamelechi Goodness said:

"We will all scale through."

Jennifer wendy said:

"content creators..."

She responded:

"It’s not content but real life."

phamilerin4honey said:

"God bless everyone out there trying all their possible best to make it."

Kobbbie said:

"I love the fact that you’re into everything that’s profitable. Keep pushing honey, breakthrough isn’t far away."

