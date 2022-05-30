Young Nigerian Lady Who Hawks, Farms, Teaches To Make Money Shares Touching Video, Many Pray for Her
- A young Nigerian lady has in a video shared her efforts in trying to make a living with many TikTok users
- In the video, the lady showed moments she worked as a farmer, petty trader, waiter, and teacher among many jobs
- Many Nigerians went to her comment section to praise her effort in trying to have a financial breakthrough
A young Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @djsplendiz1 has in a clip shown the many trades she engaged in to make a living.
At the start of the video, she could be seen selling snacks by the roadside. Another part of the clip showed her working as a teacher.
In pursuit of financial freedom
In different sections of the clip, she was a farmer, waitress, and second-hand cloth seller just to earn a living.
When people asked her if the videos are all real and not a fake attempt at content creation, the lady was quick to say that they are random old videos that capture her struggles.
Watch the video below:
At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 views with hundreds of comments.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
AhMazn said:
"Omo, this money must locate you o."
Louis Vwede asked:
"Just now now when dem release this song u don get video ?Abi na old random videos?"
She replied:
"Na old videos oh."
Edima mbakara said:
"Jack of all trade."
She replied:
"Lol and up till now hustle never pay."
LaGreat said:
"Omo it how I was smiling watching this video because I can relate,doing different things just to make a living hustle go pay one day one day just bel."
Anamelechi Goodness said:
"We will all scale through."
Jennifer wendy said:
"content creators..."
She responded:
"It’s not content but real life."
phamilerin4honey said:
"God bless everyone out there trying all their possible best to make it."
Kobbbie said:
"I love the fact that you’re into everything that’s profitable. Keep pushing honey, breakthrough isn’t far away."
Graduate who became a charcoal seller
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady who graduated from the university showed the turn her life took despite the degree she earned through hard work.
Jumping on a popular trend on TikTok, the lady shared her matriculation photo and a video of her packing charcoal for sale.
In the clip, the lady sat on a low stool as she made the charcoal ready for customers. Many took to her comment section to wish her well.
