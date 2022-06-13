A young lady working in US Army has in a video showed people how she balanced her work and life

In a clip that stirred massive reactions online, the soldier put together various footages that shows her at work and home

A part of the video has the pretty soldier in a lingerie as she was enjoying her free time on weekends

A young lady called Andrene on TikTok has used a video to show how she combines her social life with military work in America.

Hers is a great example of a work-life balance. At the start of the clip, she could be seen in her military uniform walking towards a force helicopter.

The soldier's beautiful shape amazed many people online. Photo source: TikTok/@larockzi_h

Source: UGC

I can do both

Another showed her dressed up in her ceremonial uniform. Other parts of the video has her in a relaxation mood, showing she is beautiful and also fit for the military life.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many men who were stunned by her physique showed their admiration towards the soldier in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 700,000 views with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

J Rodriguez said:

"Thank you for your service."

user5993903395186 said:

"totally gorgeous and beautiful appreciate your service to our country."

Dominic OConner635 said:

"Thank you for your service this Young Lady is absolutely phenomenal."

Ricky LeBlanc808 said:

"u are beautiful and gorgeous woman."

James Burnett Sr said:

"Absolutely Stunning...Thank you for your service."

Roderick Cornelius90 said:

"nuff nuff love and respect to you my beautiful empress stay safe and bless."

Another American soldier vibed hard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a female American soldier known as Cheyenne Pembroke on TikTok in two separate videos shown that being in the force does not mean a lack of fun.

The first clip has her making a TikTok video in the office while in her military uniform. While she was at it, a male colleague passed behind her.

In another clip, she attempted to join a popular TikTok dance challenge with beats that sounded like someone coughing.

Source: Legit.ng