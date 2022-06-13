I Can Do Both: Pretty US Solder Shows Off How She Looks During Work & When She’s Enjoying Weekends in Video
- A young lady working in US Army has in a video showed people how she balanced her work and life
- In a clip that stirred massive reactions online, the soldier put together various footages that shows her at work and home
- A part of the video has the pretty soldier in a lingerie as she was enjoying her free time on weekends
A young lady called Andrene on TikTok has used a video to show how she combines her social life with military work in America.
Hers is a great example of a work-life balance. At the start of the clip, she could be seen in her military uniform walking towards a force helicopter.
I can do both
Another showed her dressed up in her ceremonial uniform. Other parts of the video has her in a relaxation mood, showing she is beautiful and also fit for the military life.
Many men who were stunned by her physique showed their admiration towards the soldier in the comment section.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 700,000 views with thousands of comments.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
J Rodriguez said:
"Thank you for your service."
user5993903395186 said:
"totally gorgeous and beautiful appreciate your service to our country."
Dominic OConner635 said:
"Thank you for your service this Young Lady is absolutely phenomenal."
Ricky LeBlanc808 said:
"u are beautiful and gorgeous woman."
James Burnett Sr said:
"Absolutely Stunning...Thank you for your service."
Roderick Cornelius90 said:
"nuff nuff love and respect to you my beautiful empress stay safe and bless."
Another American soldier vibed hard
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a female American soldier known as Cheyenne Pembroke on TikTok in two separate videos shown that being in the force does not mean a lack of fun.
The first clip has her making a TikTok video in the office while in her military uniform. While she was at it, a male colleague passed behind her.
In another clip, she attempted to join a popular TikTok dance challenge with beats that sounded like someone coughing.
