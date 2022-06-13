No Need for Needle & Thread: Young Lady Amazed Makes Gown Without Sewing It in Video, Skill Stirs Reactions
- A young lady stirred massive reactions online after she 'made' a gown on herself without sewing it
- In a clip that has gone viral, the lady hung yards of ankara on a shoulder rope to form a dress that looks fully made
- Many people who reacted to her video wondered if the cloth will be fit for daily bustle like machine-made dresses
A young fashion designer has shown people a new way of making dresses without having to employ the use of a needle and thread.
In a TikTok video that has gone viral, the lady used a cutout ankara rope and tied it around her shoulders.
Making gown without thread and needle
She then used some yards of the material to form the front part of what would later become a gown. The fashion designer did the same thing to for the back.
When someone asked her how many yards she used, she said it was two yards each for both the front and back.
After she was done, she used a black belt to bind it at the waist. You would not believe it was not sewn.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Too_much_joy said:
"with what am seeing. I think God created you specifically for this."
SLEEKY KAY said:
"Extremely beautiful.. Everything about DS video is gorgeous. Hair, dress, shape, beauty."
Obiadepa Nana Ama Achiaa 1 said:
"Lovely, I will give it a try."
mma~bby said:
"I love ur hair, what's the name of the attach u use??"
Mama Ora said:
"Wow this is beautiful, you are creative sistas."
user5725889207970 said:
You're a true African woman: Reactions as lady shows off her farming work without shame in viral video
"wow...beautiful dress. but not with trouble oooo."
Lady made multi-functional gown
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian tailor with the Twitter handle @just_oyinda displayed great creativity with her craft as she showcased a multi-functional dress she made.
Twitter users praised her in their hundreds as they admired the stylish piece. Modelling her cloth, the lady said:
"Can never go wrong with wine!! 6 ways styled dress made by me"
She struck different poses in her wine colour gown, with a beautiful high heeled shoe that goes well with her poise and physique.
