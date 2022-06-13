A young lady stirred massive reactions online after she 'made' a gown on herself without sewing it

In a clip that has gone viral, the lady hung yards of ankara on a shoulder rope to form a dress that looks fully made

Many people who reacted to her video wondered if the cloth will be fit for daily bustle like machine-made dresses

A young fashion designer has shown people a new way of making dresses without having to employ the use of a needle and thread.

In a TikTok video that has gone viral, the lady used a cutout ankara rope and tied it around her shoulders.

A young lady's fashion skill amazed people. Photo source: TikTok/@naa_cee

Source: UGC

Making gown without thread and needle

She then used some yards of the material to form the front part of what would later become a gown. The fashion designer did the same thing to for the back.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

When someone asked her how many yards she used, she said it was two yards each for both the front and back.

After she was done, she used a black belt to bind it at the waist. You would not believe it was not sewn.

Watch the video below:

compiled some of the reactions below:

Too_much_joy said:

"with what am seeing. I think God created you specifically for this."

SLEEKY KAY said:

"Extremely beautiful.. Everything about DS video is gorgeous. Hair, dress, shape, beauty."

Obiadepa Nana Ama Achiaa 1 said:

"Lovely, I will give it a try."

mma~bby said:

"I love ur hair, what's the name of the attach u use??"

Mama Ora said:

"Wow this is beautiful, you are creative sistas."

user5725889207970 said:

"wow...beautiful dress. but not with trouble oooo."

Lady made multi-functional gown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian tailor with the Twitter handle @just_oyinda displayed great creativity with her craft as she showcased a multi-functional dress she made.

Twitter users praised her in their hundreds as they admired the stylish piece. Modelling her cloth, the lady said:

"Can never go wrong with wine!! 6 ways styled dress made by me"

She struck different poses in her wine colour gown, with a beautiful high heeled shoe that goes well with her poise and physique.

Source: Legit.ng