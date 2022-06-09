A young Nigerian lady, Gold Ike, who is not ashamed to tell people that she is a farmer has got massive praises online

The lady gave her very creative response to a person who wanted to discourage her from what she does

Many people praised the lady, saying that she is the perfect depiction of a woman who is not lazy to make a living

A young Nigerian lady, Gold Ike, has a few videos on her page where she shows she is proud to be a farmer.

In one of her clips, the lady dutifully worked with a cutlass. Another one has her washing the peeled tubers of cassava she harvested from her farm.

Many people criticised the person that said she ought to be ashamed. Photo source: TikTok/@goldike0

Source: UGC

I am proud to be a farmer

While she was getting popular on TikTok for being real, a social media user said she should be ashamed of what she does.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In response, Gold made another clip of herself at the farm as an apt response to the person. Many people praised her more.

Watch the response video below:

As at the time of writing this video, the clip has gathered over 100,000 views with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kingsley wondered:

"when did farming became an offense?"

Nana Kweysie asked:

"Can you please explain why she should be ashamed of herself?"

TrexRN said:

"im confused...i see a beautiful woman farming..why should she be ashamed?"

Psulstan said:

"You are truly a strong lady with a unique beauty. Don't worry you pass this stage."

elukaezenwa said:

"my dear dont mind them.... u r a true African woman. dont worry the money will come....."

Sanne0306 said:

"Dont mind, they are just jealous because of your beauty."

Hannah said:

"farming is good , no shame in that . I am a woman and I love farming."

user7427879159563 said:

"your future shall even more better than those ladies dat selling their bodies for money, I love you."

shugga72 said:

"if nobody did farming we would all be dead because there would be nothing to eat, nothing at all."

Senah Mbonambi said:

"my friends often laugh when I tell them that there's no better therapy for me than gardening&I use handhoe here in South Africa dear. Thumbs-up."

Another hardworking Nigerian lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @djsplendiz1 in a clip shown the many trades she engaged in to make a living.

At the start of the video, she could be seen selling snacks by the roadside. Another part of the clip showed her working as a teacher.

In different sections of the clip, she was a farmer, waitress, and second-hand cloth seller just to earn a living.

Source: Legit.ng