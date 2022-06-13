Ejiro Otarigho, the selfless driver who risked his life to drive a burning taker in Agbarho community of Delta state has said he did it to save lives

Legit.ng reacted out to Ejiro and he said he and his 'motor boy' were in the vehicle when it went up in flames and he asked the boy to alight

Ejiro proceeded to drive the vehicle away from a densely populated area to avert what would have been a terrible disaster

Ejiro Otarigho, the courageous Nigerian man who drove a burning tanker from a densely populated area to a safe zone has said he did what he did to save lives.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ejiro said he was able to accomplish the dangerous task with the help of God.

Nigerians on social media are celebrating Ejiro Otarigho as a hero. Photo credit: Ejiro Otagrigho.

Source: Facebook

How it happened

Ejiro said finished discharging petroleum product at a filling station and was driving back when the vehicle went up in flames at Agbarho, Delta state.

He said he was in the vehicle with his 'motor boy', but he told the boy to leave the burning tanker so that he could drive it to safety.

I viral video shows the moment he courageously starved off what could have turned into a disaster.

What his family thinks

When Legit.ng sought to know what his family said over the risk he took, Ejiro said:

"My wife told me I didn't consider them."

The selfless act by Ejiro who risked his life for others has attracted heavy applauses from social media users who are celebrating him as a hero.

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere the General Oversea of the Omega Power Ministry called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider Ejiro for an award.

The apostle tweeted:

"Dear president @MBuhari, please consider the young man in the photo for a national award, after watching the video of him driving a burning truck filled with diesel to safety away from a highly-populated area, please ensure he is treated like a hero for saving lives and properties."

