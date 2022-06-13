A lucky young man has been flown abroad to further his education by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of the Omega Power Ministry, Port Harcourt

The man's story was shared on Twitter by the General Oversea of OPM, who said the money used to send the man abroad is from tithes and offerings in his church

According to him, the young man whose name he did not mention was a former bricklayer before he was sent to Dubai to further his education

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere flies Nigerian man abroad for a scholarship. Photo credit: @PstChibuzorGift.

Source: Twitter

The money used is from tithes and offerings

The man of God tweeted:

"He was a common bricklayer but now he is on scholarship in Dubai fully funded by church offering and tithes."

The photos shared show how the man's life has transformed after he landed in Dubai.

Twitter users react

@KwekuDanso13 said:

"Whats soo ordinary about bricklaying,.. no wonder every youth wants to sit in an office,...you could've just said he is going to further his education,... there was no need to humiliate an entire profesion to claim glory."

@teedivick

"Many people have been castigating him because he made use of 'common'. The common could have been because of the two things you were comparing. Normally, no one would think a bricklayer would have a scholarship. It's the same as common student riding GLK Benz. It doesn't mean."

@josyebony

"Can bricklaying take u abroad. Can it even do international passport. He is trying to portray something stop hating. Until a brick layer come to ask ur sister's hand in marriage, you will know that it's common."

@Okgoddy2 said:

"Well done my brother, you're doing exactly what the Bible teaches us and exactly why God established church."

OPM pastor offers 46 plots of land to his domestic staff

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere gave 46 plots of land to his domestic staff.

The staff was 46 in number and they consisted of cleaners, drivers, and cooks.

His kind gesture attracted praises from social media users who referred to him as a true an of God.

Source: Legit.ng