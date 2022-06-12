Nigerians has praised a heroic truck driver, simply identified as Ejiro Otarigho, for risking his life to drive a burning fuel-laden tanker away from a residential area

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commended Mr. Ejiro Otarigho, driver of the petroleum truck that exploded at Agbarho, Ughelli North local government area, on Saturday, June 11 for his uncommon heroism that averted a major disaster.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa said that the bravery and patriotism-propelled risk taken by Agbarho-born driver saved what may have resulted in colossal loss of lives and property.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has lauded the tanker driver for his heroics in saving lives and properties. Photo credit: Delta state government

He expressed deep appreciation to Otarigho for the discretion he applied in steering the already burning truck, laden with petroleum product, away from a densely populated area, at the risk of his life, describing his valour as "amazing".

According to Okowa, this act of bravery and compassion in today's Nigeria is without equivocation, worthy of commendation and emulation.

Part of the statement read:

“Yesterday, a tanker laden with diesel caught fire at Agbarho community, but for the uncommon bravery and heroism exhibited by the driver, Mr. Ejiro Otarigho, a lot of houses and probably lives, would have been lost to the inferno.

“We were delighted to hear of the gallantry of the driver who took the initiative and risk to drive the tanker away from a densely populated area to a secluded area before the tanker finally exploded.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta, I commend Mr. Otarigho for what our God Almighty used him to do on that day - saving lives and property by his heroic action.

“In a country plagued by challenges of varying dimensions, such acts of bravery are commendable and worthy of emulation.

“As a government, we thank Mr. Otarigho for this great act of putting the lives of others first before his and we thank God for saving him from the inferno.

“We are proud of you and we urge other Deltans and Nigerians to emulate your heroics acts in all their activities.”

NUJ hails Otarigho, asks FG to honour tanker driver

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ejiro Otarigho drove a burning fuel tanker about four kilometers away from a residential area in his bid to avert a tragedy.

The truck driver's heroic act has earned him the recognition and commendation of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Delta state council.

Commending Otarigho, the NUJ in the state has called on the federal government to honour him for his selflessness.

