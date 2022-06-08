A beautiful cat who attended every Zoom class with its owner has 'graduated' from the University of Texas at Austin

The owner of the cat, Francesca Bourdier said her cat was always with her each time she is having a class

The cat has been congratulated by the school and was even seen in a graduation gown, attracting attention online

Francesca Bourdier owns a cute cat who sits with her each time she is having a Zoom class as a student at the University of Texas at Austin. They have both 'bagged a degree' in Human Development and Family Sciences.

That way, the cat attended every class. Francesca, therefore, felt that the cat deserves to graduate too when the day of graduation arrived.

The cat attended every class on Zoom. Photo credit: @francescabourdier.

Source: Instagram

School congratulates cat

Francesca told Fox7 news that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of her school days were spent at home, attending classes on Zoom.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

But her cat was a source of company and a 'classmate' as the cat named Suki attended every class.

She posted the story on her Instagram page saying:

"Yes, my cat attended every zoom lecture I had so we will BOTH be graduating from THE University of Texas at Austin together."

The school has congratulated the cat since the story went viral.

See Francesca's post below:

Instagram users react

@nicoleasudduth said:

"Only here because I saw you two on the news and I myself am a crazy cat lady’s who’s obsessed with this entire situation."

@sabihayounus_ reacted:

"Saw you two on the news and it made my day! Congratulations and much love to Suki!"

@katts_meow said:

"Omgosh!! This is priceless!! Congratulations to your BOTH."

@lanebuddy commented:

"What was your degree in every news article doesn't mention."

@pansihaoting said:

"Super cute and congrats! Do you have any tips for making cat-sized caps and gowns?"

Maintainance workers rescue sloth stuck on electric cables

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a sloth got stuck on an electric cable and was in danger of ele3ctrocution.

The incident happened in Colombia. Residents called the attention of maintenance workers who rushed to the scene to help the animal.

It was rescued after about 20 minutes of continuous cajoling. It was later released into the wild.

Source: Legit.ng