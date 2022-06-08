A food artist, Amaury Guichon, has amazed people with an 8.3-feet giraffe he built from 100% chocolate

A viral video captured each moment of the process as he took his time to shape every contour to achieve the desired result

Many people who commented on his viral clip on TikTok wanted to know if the artwork will be eaten later

A man, Amaury Guichon, has taken food art to another level as he used melted chocolate to build a giraffe.

Amaury revealed that the artwork is his biggest creation because it is 8.3ft tall and everything is 100% made from chocolate.

People wanted to know if he will later eat the chocolate giraffe. Photo source: TikTok/@amauryguichon

Chocolate 'giraffe'

In a video that has been watched millions of times on TikTok, he could be seen in the moulding process, showing how every part of the animal was built.

After he had successfully worked on the giraffe, he sprayed it so that the artwork can fully look like a real animal.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 15 million likes and thousands of comments.

some of the reactions below:

Morgan Dawkins said:

"This is INCREDIBLE. As usual."

AbbyintheGalley said:

"The thing that amazes me most is how clean he can keep his whites."

Ane said:

"Who taught he was making a giant kinder egg."

Tyrannosaurus Toddler said:

"It’s the attention to detail, the shading, the individual tail hairs for me ."

Scott said:

"This is pure talent! One of the most impressive videos I’ve ever seen on tiktok."

Aimee asked:

"Serious question: what happens after? Like what do you do with the giraffe?"

Gabriela Snell said:

"Can you mail me chocolate ? it doesnt have to be pretty, just chocolate."

