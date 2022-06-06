A g raduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has got many emotional online after opening up about what he does for a living

The video has sparked strong reactions among social media users with many of them advising hi not to give up on life

Emmanuel Dwomoh, a Ghanaian man who is a graduate of Statistics has recently got many social media users talking online after sharing a video of himself carrying load and frying chips by the roadside.

The TikTok post sighted by Legit.ng on the timeline of @kdwomoh had him sharing a video of himself which captured his graduation ceremony at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and what he is currently doing for a living.

Emmanuel frying chicken, posing in his graduation wear and carrying load Photo credit: @kdwomoh/TikTok

In the post, Emmanuel revealed that he acquired a bachelor's degree in Statistics but now carries load and prepares food to be sold for a living.

The young man's video sparked a lot of reactions online. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered to close to 970,000 views with almost 2,000 comments and 88,000 likes.

Tiktok users react

@pascalinamatorwmasen commented:

I pray this video goes far so that you meet your destiny helper

@ampem.darko wrote:

Statistically, you're going to do marvelous in the years ahead

@lilnabgwr shared:

Ohh Charley this country May God help us all

From @shinymorgan5:

This is not supposed to be funny but I don’t no why I’m just laughing uncontrollably

@jessica1234567890_1 sympathized:

This brought tears to my eyes. Was in such situation just a year ago. God did it for me. He will surely do for you

@sumayaissah commented:

You are strong don't be discourage one day it will make sense i have a feeling

Watch the full video linked below:

