A young Nigerian man working as an American soldier relived a fond memory as he sang Olamide's Durosoke song

In a video that got massive engagements from Nigerians on TikTok, he performed the song's verse well

People shared their love for Durosoke as some said that they loved the track when they were in primary school

A young Nigerian man serving in the US Army known as @ini_cash on TikTok has in a video vibed hard to Olamide's Durosoke, one of his classics.

In the clip, the American soldier said that the verse Olamide dropped on the song is still one of his hardest.

The man enjoyed himself as he sang Olamide's Durosoke. Photo source: TikTok/@ini_cash

Source: UGC

American soldier sings Olamide's Durosoke

@ini_cash vibed hard as he sang along to the whole verse while making hand gesticulations to show he loved everything the musician said.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video showed him enjoying himself in a car as he had a fun-filled time. People who commented on the clip agreed with him on Olamide's prowess.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ayojustayo said:

"I Dey jss1 that year and na all of us for my room sabi am."

Chelsea wondered:

"My own is when did you join army?"

Trezzy Trez said:

"olamide one of the realest O.G likewise the verse of *ghost mode* with phyno."

Adebukonla Ifeoluwa said:

"I can sing this song a to z."

He replied:

"We all bought that lyrics book."

Meedss said:

"I still know the whole thing till today. Olamide remains the Goat sha."

raphiatAbiodun0106 said:

"omo am just laughing all through... Olamide is the best."

Emery’s said:

"I was in primary 6 then, one Egbon dey my house if you sabi the song well he will give you zobo then."

American soldier danced inside office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady serving in the US Army stirred lovely reactions on social media after she danced to Kizz Daniel's Buga song.

She did all that while seating behind a desk, she never left her chair as she rocked to the new hit song.

In the TikTok video, the soldier turned to face the camera and did the popular raised-shoulder-hand move that is commonly associated with the song.

Source: Legit.ng