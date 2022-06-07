Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has dedicated a post to his late wife, Henrietta, on the occasion of her 6th-year remembrance

Kosoko dug up an old video of the deceased who was equally a respected actress when she was still alive

The actor’s children equally shared the video of their mum which sparked emotional reactions from many on social media

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry also sent their best wishes to the Kosoko family while praying for the deceased

Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has been confronted with a hurtful memory of the past as he remembers his wife, Henrietta, who left the world six years ago.

The entertainer took to his official Instagram page with an old video of his late wife filmed while she was a guest on a cooking show.

Jide Kosoko and his kids remember his late wife. Photo: @princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

Sharing the clip, the actor wrote:

"Keep resting dear Henrietta Emumejiakpo, olorun lo mo ohun gbogbo, ohun na lo nse ohun gbogbo. All glory belong to Almighty God its 6 years now, Rest on, we are coping in Christ."

See his post below:

Late Henrietta’s kids pen tribute

Also taking to social media, the late movie star’s children shared videos that captured some cherished memories with their late mother.

"6 years ago you departed this plane, Then my heart started to echo. I experienced a mother’s Love, that which my whole being still yearns for. You were an angel in human form, A mother to all, An inspiration to some, A guardian to few, A teacher to most, But mostly a blessing to me," the late actress’ son wrote.

See more posts below:

Condolence messages pour in

realyinkaquadri said:

"Rest on Henrietta Kosoko."

uzokaaugusta said:

"May EMES gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace."

adeniyioluwatosin2165 said:

"Rest on ma. Papa all is well. May the good Lord uphold and strengthen you sir."

thetimo said:

"Love her Rest on great thespian. I always loved how she acted as a judge or lawyer in movies."

obamuyiwacomfort said:

"My own Aburo may your soul continue to rest in peace oooh Amen."

jamiu_azeez1 said:

"Miss her so so much keep resting in peace momma."

