Kunle Adeyanju, the duccessful London to Lagos biker has sent social media users into a frenzy with his message to Zenab

This comes hours after the pretty Ivorian lady returned to her country having hit Nigeria to give Kunle a warm reception on May 29

Kunle who has been open about his liking for her has again expressed his desire to be with her in a viral tweet

Man of the moment, Kunle Adeyanju who successfully crossed over 16 countries from Lond and arrived Lagos via his motorcycle has not given up on his interest in the Ivorian lady, Eba Zenab.

Zenab came into the picture of Kunle's historic charity ride after he tweeted about how she supported his charity with a whopping $1,000 (N415k) upon his arrival in Cote D'Ivoire.

Kunle still wants to be with Zenab. Photo Credit: @lionheart1759

Source: Twitter

Zenab would go on to be a great support system to Kunle up until his arrival in Nigeria and was part of the many folks who received him in Lagos as she jetted into the country.

But Kunle hasn't got over the woman and recently tweeted about how he misses her. The Offa-born entrepreneur, who had revealed he wants to have Zenab as a partner, tagged her with lovely photos they had taken together as he appreciated her for being a great support to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kunle went on to expressly state that he misses her and didn't shy away from affirming in the comment section of his twet that he still wants them to be together.

His tweet reads:

"Miss you @EbaZenab and thanks for everything

"……..PROUDLY NIGERIAN."

Nigerians who earnestly want to see Zenab and Kunle become a thing also joined the adventurer in appealing to Ivorian lady to give it a try.

See his tweet below:

Netizens react

@Banky27jul said:

"Brother Kunle when are we going to IVORY COAST to pay her Bride price and bring back our wife sir because we are missing her here tooo, seeing her with you dey always give us joy, she make us to believe that true love is still exist."

@KhadijatA5 said:

"Congratulations sir . Pls how did you cross the seas pls. Is it that we have dry land linking all these countries. I keep wondering how you did it. The thick forest n ko? You are really a lion heart but I cant place it. Only u in d forest? E ku orire."

@maxwelzdad said:

"Hi Mr Kunle I know this is a personal decision but if you aren't married and in a committed relationship please miss Zenab would be an ideal bride.

"From her smiles and postures around you it's evident she is in love with you.

"Please make it happen."

@Honconcept1 said:

"She looks relaxed around you, I just hope and pray this mutual feeling blossoms into something serious..... So you both can live happily ever after."

Kunle Adeyanju shares how he crossed over 16 countries in 40 days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the successful London-Lagos biker had shared how he crossed over 16 countries in 40 days.

Kunle said he covered 12,000 kilometres for the journey but didn't ride the whole 40 days. The entrepreneur said there were days he just did humanitarian work of going to the file to immunise children.

On other days, he would meet volunteers doing charity work and encourage them. Kunle said he started from London, then next was France. He said:

"So I started from London to France and to Spain, then I crossed into Morocco and visited Casablanca. I also passed through Mauritania, St. Louis, Dakar, Mali, Bamako, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Accra, Lome, Benin before getting to Lagos."

Source: Legit.ng