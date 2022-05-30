Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju has opened up on his relationship with Eba Zenab, the Ivorian lady who has been supportive of his popular journey

The London to Lagos biker who arrived Lagos on May 29th said he very much want to be with Zenab whom he describes as having a good heart

Kunle said he has known the lady for 6 months, but however, said he does not know if Zenab will say yes to him or would also want to be with him

Nigeria's London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju has said he does not know if Eba Zenab, the supportive Ivorian lady will say yes to him.

Kunle, the Lion Heart however said it is his desire to be with the lady whom he said has a good heart.

Kunle Adeyanju says he likes Eba Zenab. Photo credit: @lionheart1759.

Source: Twitter

I have known her for 6 months

The brave biker who arrived in Nigeria on the 29th of May said he has been talking with Zenab for the past 6 months.

He said:

"I knew Zenab six months ago and we’ve been talking. I discovered that she is a lady with a very good heart, she’s very tough. If you ask me, do I like her a lot? The answer is yes. Do I want to be with her? The answer is yes. Whether she will say yes or not, I don’t know. But yes, it is something I’d love to do."

Nigerians and many people around the world have noticed the usual closeness between the two with many insinuating that there might be something going on between them.

Zenab was also in Nigeria to participate in the reception organised for Kunle Adeyanju when he arrived at the Seme Border from London. Many Nigerians expressed delight in seeing the lady around.

