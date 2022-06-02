Kunle Adeyanju's love interest, Zenab, has stirred reactions with her recent tweet about the London-Lagos biker

The beautiful lady in her tweet drummed support for the biker and appealed to people to aid his polio eradication mission

Some people claimed that Zenab's public show of support for the biker means she might say yes to him

Eba Zenab, the pretty lady who has the heart of ambitious London-Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju has shown her support for the biker.

The pretty lady took to her Twitter account to appeal for support on behalf Kunle Adeyanju.

Zenab advised people to try their best and support the biker's polio eradication mission by donating funds.

Beautiful Zenab drums support for London-Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju Photo Credit: Zenab

Source: Twitter

"Please continue supporting lionheart1759 challenge by donate, for a triple impact with our major donor BillGates to eradicate Polio", Zenab wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Her tweet stirred emotions on social media as this is coming a few days after the biker showed interest in being with her.

Some people claimed that there might be a green light for the duo with regards to starting a relationship.

Mazwel said on Twitter:

"You're so beautiful Zenab and yet so kind and supporting of our big Uncle Kunle. Thank you for caring for our Uncle."

Rita Samuel noted:

"Awww I see the way you support him. This might lead to something really interesting in the future."

Collins Thelma tweeted:

"Both of you will really have genuine love for each other. I see the way you support him."

Kolo Dammy added:

"I have come to plead on behalf of @lionheart1759. Please make yourself available. He loves you, We love you."

Peter Segun wrote:

"Our woman, well done."

I want to be with Zenab, London to Lagos biker Kunle Adeyanju opens up on relationship with Ivorian lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju, has opened up about his relationship with Eba Zenab, the Ivorian lady who has been supportive of his journey.

The London to Lagos biker who arrived in Lagos on May 29th said he very much wants to be with Zenab whom he describes as having a good heart.

Kunle said he has known the lady for 6 months, but added that does not know if Zenab will say yes to him or would also want to be with him.

Source: Legit.ng