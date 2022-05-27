A Nigerian man has gone on TikTok to rap to the trending song of woman asking God to send them to their husbands' houses

In his rap music, he spoke about women becoming desperate after they must have jilted a lot of men with good intentions

Nigerians were wowed by how he was able to say a lot and make a nice music from a random church song

A Nigerian musician has shown just how how creative young people could be in making entertainment out of random online trends.

Days ago, a video of women sing-praying to get husbands during a church service went viral. Many then were wowed at the relative absurdity.

Many people said that the young man raps so raps well. Photo source: TikTok/@profilingng

Why Amaka?

In a new TikTok video, the Nigerian man duet the song and turned it into a chorus for his rap. It was amazing. With his strong bars, he ran a beautiful commentary on desperate ladies praying for life partners.

Nigerians were wowed by his creativity. Using a fictitious name, Amaka, he spoke about how after spending rich suitors' money, she resorted to singing for husbands in the church.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Charlz Okojie reacted:

"how can someone ever mock people praying to their God for a life partner. We have l%st it all in d name of sense|ess cruise."

iamkulexisbeats said:

"this is really nice...but if it was an amapiano beat it would have been so lovely."

drizysnaz1 said:

"This one nah the person carrymedeygo song I love pass do more nah."

Pelican Hawtom said:

"Saw on Tweeter. came to Tiktok to save. pls put on all music platform."

Dablackman

"Nigeria is full of talent."

user8333724123622 said:

"Nice one! please make it a full musical track it will sell well."

