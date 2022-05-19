A young lady, Adjoa Tasha, with a model-like height has gone online to reveal people do not want to date her

The lady said the situation is so because of her height as she tried to show many just how tall she really is

TikTok users praised her beauty, saying many will want to have her because of the height some considered a put-off

A young lady known as Adjoa Tasha on TikTok has in a short video revealed that people do not want to go out with her because of her height.

In the video, the lady wearing a short and holding a cup, walked towards the camera, As she got to the doorpost, she had to bend a bit when her hair hit the frame.

A young lady said she many don't want to go out with her because she is tall. Photo source: TikTok/@tashatyson0

Many people thronged her comment section to praise her height. Men who reacted her said they would not mind taking her out.

Watch the clip below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with thousands of reactions.

user9342838080491 said:

"It’s not always true because ladies with height are very pretty and some of us like them a lot."

THE SKIN BOSS said:

"Let’s be friends already,I rock my height like no one’s business."

its_babbyjay said:

"awww I thought it was only me. lets be friends dear."

Arinze88 said:

"I love tall women by the way."'

Oghene Brume Ella said:

"Baby u are unique feel gud dey don't love u if dey do dey won't mind."

user918573922369 said:

"So this world kwraaa what do we want. Some of us also wish we were tall."

Joe WhillieGh said:

"Some of us are dying for tall ladies."

adaobiaugustinaeb said:

"Feel same way too but i love my height though."

linet ogalo said:

"Tall girls are unique and rare...short girls everywhere. Feel proud queen...Im 5'8."

