The NBA president, Olumide Akpata, has wowed people as a video showed him dancing with much joy

In the clip, he sang along to the music playing as he made an attempt to dance popular Nigerian step called skelewu

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video said that they never knew he could be such fun at parties

A video has shown the moment the president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, danced amid guests at his wedding.

In a clip shared by Linda Ikeji, the man was visibly happy as he made interesting hand moves with his waist bent.

The NBA president danced happily in the video. Photo source: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

Akpata was quite expressive with his dance moves that had a lot of gesticulation to interpret the song.

While dancing, the NBA president sang along. Many people who reacted to his video were quite surprise at how social the man could be.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

As at the writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

adams_____adams said:

"But this man is always serious in real life."

eritomiwa.xx said:

"Wat is the name of this song, have been trying so hard to download it."

udidabridget said:

"And watched it over and over again. Such a good dancer."

chizzyokeke said:

"Now our next NBA Conference gala night is gonna be LIT."

deborahokey said:

"He is my President after all. He owns the dance floor any day any time."

instinctdecor15 said:

"You see dancers!! They are always delightful to watch!"

crownyzcorner1 said:

"Senator Adeleke dance crew member."

rubyiceevent said:

"Thats typical Olumide for those who knew him before spotlight. Big but breaks the floor."

uyehpatience said:

"See vibe mehn. More strength and more money."

tambelz said:

"all work and no play they say... Shows he's got a good blend of work and play. A little fun is good for the soul my people."

Olumide spoke on fuel subsidy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the president of NBA said the decision to postpone petrol subsidy removal is about the 2023 elections.

Speaking on Monday, January 24, in an interview with Channels Television, Akpata revealed the decision by the federal government is a temporary solution.

He said:

“The subsidy issue is a hot potato for any government, particularly in this part of the world. Those kinds of hard decisions I don’t think are the kind of decisions you want to take going into an election. Those are my thoughts. I may be wrong..."

Source: Legit.ng