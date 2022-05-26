A soldier is an enlisted man or woman engaged in military service, particularly in the army. And owing to their enormous duties which include the protection of their country from domestic terrorists and foreign enemies, they rarely have a social media presence of sort.

In recent times, however, soldiers are fast having social media presence, becoming content creators and even jumping on internet dance challenges.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights 3 female soldiers' dance videos that went viral in the current week.

1. Female soldiers dancing hard in their uniforms

An emerging video of female soldiers numbering four dancing hard in what appears to be a lodge had surfaced on the net and caused a stir.

The excited ladies backed the camera as each one showed off moves with the waist, as seen in a video shared by @lindaikejiblog on Instagram.

It is reported that the incident happened in Zimbabwe, but this couldn't be confirmed by Legit.ng as of the time the report was made.

The video sparked a debate as people argued in favour and against the ladies' action.

2. Female soldier dances inside a bush

A beautiful lady identified as Cheyenne serving in the United States army caused a commotion on the net after a video of her dancing in a bush went viral.

The lady had recorded herself dancing in the bush while in the military uniform and shared it on TikTok.

She had on her what looked like a pistol as she vibed to Town by singers Kblast and Mighty Bay.

The clip lasted only 15 seconds but it sure left netizens gushing over her beauty and showcase.

3. Female soldier flaunts look as she vibes inside a bush

Cheyenne Pembroke, a social media savvy female soldier in the US army again served her lovely look as she shared another video in which she danced in another bushy area.

In the clip, she stayed under a shed in a bush as she danced in front of her camera. She rolled her waist and moved her hands without fear.

In her video caption, she wondered who kept reporting her videos to TikTok for deletion when she has not done anything wrong.

Lady in US military uniform dances to Buga by Kizz Daniel during work hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady in US military uniform had shared a video in which she danced to Buga during work hours.

She did all that while seating behind a desk, she never left her chair as she rocked to the new hit song.

In a TikTok video, the soldier turned to face the camera and did the popular raised-shoulder-hand move that is commonly associated with the song.

The video has gone viral and stirred lovely reactions among netizens.

