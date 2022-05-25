Two Nigerian singers, Kizz Daniel and Tekno teamed up and created one strong track that has sent many people into a frenzy

Immediately the hot song called Buga was released, a particular dance step was created for it and many Nigerians have tried their feet on the song

This week, there are some dancers that stood out in the viral Buga Dance challenge and they deserve a special mention

It has been all dance none stop since Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno hit the streets from the studio.

Many people including adults and children have simply refused to allow the song to pass without pouncing their legs on the ground.

Legit.ng in this article highlights three of the most talked-about Buga dancers this week.

Baby crowned new winner of Buga Dance challenge

A baby girl in a black gown was spotted dancing to Buga like a princess and netizens promptly crowned her the new winner of the viral challenge.

The girl moved her body with skills and many who saw the video reckoned how confident she was.

The video of her nice performance quickly went viral on the internet as she won many admirers.

Nigerian mum jumps on Buga

Within the week, a viral video of a Nigerian mum dancing nicely to Buga by Kizz Daniel surfaced on the internet.

The mum was on a native wrapper which made the whole performance very thrilling.

When the video was made public, many trooped to see it. Many who saw it said she danced with swag.

NYSC lady dances Buga inside market

Another Buga dancer who went viral was an NYSC member who went into a market to vibe her own Buga dance.

Once in the market, the lady pulled off powerful moves that attracted the attention of traders.

At some points, some of them, including a smoked fish seller joined her to dance Buga. Many declared that the smoked fish seller won the contest.

Girl dances with her dad

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl picked up dancing with her dad and it was all so nice to see.

The girl who was dressed in a beautiful black gown danced like a princess to the admiration of many.

Her dad showed off a nice waist dance too, but many seemed more attracted to the little girl and her beauty.

